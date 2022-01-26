A civil society organisation, Citizens League For Justice, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to release Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife’s travel document saying the political life of Nigeria under the mantra of change to hoodwink the Nigerian people altered the position of civil society organizations in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Comrade Ezekiel Ayuba, secretary of Citizens League For Justice, said the group believes that the lesson of dictatorship in Nigeria, no matter its complexion, must be fought and not cuddled. Because those that romanced dictatorship end up turning their countries into killing fields while those that fought dictatorship preserved their freedoms and their liberties and are enjoying the fruits of democracy.

“We must posit that the Nigerian government must respect and dignify the rights of Sheik and his wife to life as enshrined in the constitution and must therefore be given back the needed traveling documents to enable them seek proper medical care abroad bearing in mind the life threatening injuries suffered by them.”

Including psychological torture in their memories and the brutal killings of almost all their children during the serial state assault against members of the movement.

“This brings to the fore, the illegal and unlawful withholding of traveling documents of Sheik Zakzaky and his wife in order to prevent them from having access to proper medical care abroad. In the same country that President Buhari, Governor El-Rufai and their agents are junketing around the world in search of best medical care that their government has denied to an average Nigerian.

“We demand for the unconditional release of the traveling documents of Sheik Zakzaky, his wife and other citizens being persecuted by the Buhari regime to enable everyone one of them to seek alternative medical care of his own choice in part of the world.

