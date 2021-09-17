As the world prepares for the 2021 world peace day, Drum Majors For Peace has called for investment in the industry for promotion of sustainable peace, productivity and nation building.

The group made the call at it’s second National Entertainment and Peace Summit, tagged “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”.

Executive director of Drum Majors for Peace, Nsikan Paul, referring to the Global Terrorism index, 2020, which ranks Nigeria as the third most terrorised country in the world, noted that in the face of conflict and terrorism in the country, there is need for more peace advocated to rise up, expecially in the entertainment and creative industry.

“We are aware of the protracted conflicts, Increased number of rape, wide spread of terrorism, political insurgency, Killings, banditry and unemployment.

“In the face of these challenges, the world needs peace. We need less hatred and fight and less conflict, paul added.

Speaking on religious and ethnic intolerance, paul said: “We hear members of one religion blaming those of another for all inhuman deeds that occur to them. We have also heard about Farmers – Headers crisis sequel to unforgiveness and intolerance.”

“How long do we continue this way?

We’re all human and we matter equally.

Everyone needs to come together to promote peace wherever we find ourselves. That’s why we at Drum Majors For Drum harness creativity to promote peace and and other positive values.”

Meanwhile, representative of African Union Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), Oba Olasukanmi, pointed foreign cultures as a major cause of conflict and unrest in africa as a whole. He therefore urged africans to embrace and revive our lost culture.

“When we talk about peace in africa today, one of the major way to achieve peace is through culture and entertainment. Our culture is our identity and the most beautiful thing that ever happened to us as africans.

” Our culture forms our moralty and the way we do things. Immediately we left our culture, embracing something that is alien to us, we are bound to encounter toxicity, and that is what is happening to africa today, because we embrace a culture that is not ours,” olasukanmi added.

On his part, Very Rev.Fr. Victor P. Nyoroh, CM- National Catholic Chaplain, Nigeria Correctional Service, National Headquarters, Abuja, represented by ASC, Fidelis dalyop said that Nigeria because of its monolithic structure, complex nature, the divergent views of the various aggregate components and the political hegemony exercised by one group at a time over the rest, seems to make the issue of peace all more necessary for national cohesion and stability, The entertainment industry in Nigeria is without doubt full of creativity and potentials capable of developing the country in variety of ways, he added.

“With this ugly and seemingly unending sight staring us eye ball to eye ball, the entertainment/creative industry has a crucial role to quell the challenge through productions and publications that are apt, meaningful and helpful”.

Nyoro therefore urged content developers to focus their content and publications on unity and dangers/negative effects of what stands in the way of peace.

"Content development must at this time be focused on those things that unite, rather than those that separate us. Content should not be determined by what will attract public patronage for the sole benefit of the producers in an already fractured peace and entertainer of every kind must direct their energies and creativity in reinstating that crucial and must be ingredient of life that has eluded us."

“Content development must at this time be focused on those things that unite, rather than those that separate us. Content should not be determined by what will attract public patronage for the sole benefit of the producers in an already fractured peace and entertainer of every kind must direct their energies and creativity in reinstating that crucial and must be ingredient of life that has eluded us.”

"Again , content should in every way educate and sensitise the people on the dangers and negative effect of what stands in the way of progress, peace and development of our nation."

“Again , content should in every way educate and sensitise the people on the dangers and negative effect of what stands in the way of progress, peace and development of our nation,” he said.