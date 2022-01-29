A non-partisan group, the Nationalists Movement (NM) has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The national coordinator, National Movement, Engr. Abidde Robinson, who made the appeal during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, said as a great statesman, patriot, and national pacifier, Jonathan’s pedigree and track record prove he has the magic wand needed to soothe ethnic tensions in different parts of the country.

Robinson noted that Jonathan is a unifying force that can keep the country one, adding that the nation’s unity, peace, and security needed to be preserved now than before.

According to him, “As the count down to 2023 Presidential elections begins, all patriotic Nigerians must deeply reflect on this adage that says, “when a child falls, he looks front but when an adult falls, he looks back to see what caused his fall.”

He also described Jonathan as a democrat who can build and deepen strong democratic culture and institutions, not strong personalities.

Robinson said Nigerians needed a popular leader like Jonathan with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the North-South alliance in 2023.

“It is in view of the above that majority of patriotic and nationalistic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria from all works of life are pleading with Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to accept this critical national service once again,” he stated.

