BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

An advocacy group, Access to Justice (AJ) has urged the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call off its on- going indefinite nationwide strike in order to prevent further congestion of prisons in the country.

The convener of the rights group Joseph Otteh called on the judiciary workers to consider the rights of detainees, who have been denied justice since the commencement of the strike.

JUSUN embarked on the national strike on April 6, over the failure of state governors to implement full autonomy for the third arm of government.

Access to Justice said it is in support of the strike because lack of financial dependence threatens the efficiency of the judiciary, and makes it an appendage of the executive.

But the group maintained that there is a need to ensure the preservation and protection of human rights.

AJ also expresses fears that the current situation presents an open ticket for human rights violations, overcrowded cells and Public Health Risk.

It stated that “there are reports from across the country that Police cells and Custodial Centres are overcrowded, because those who have been detained since the start of the strike could not get bail as courts remained closed.

“This is a violation of their rights as provided in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015,’’ they noted.