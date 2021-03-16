By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

A civil rights and pressure group, Coalition of Youths Against Corruption (COYAC), has called on the minister of science and technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and members of the National Assembly (NASS) to confirm Dr Francis Chizea Dubem as the substantive director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

The call was sequel to an alleged plan to substitute Dubem’s name as the chief executive of the science parastatal with the 8th person in the position of hierarchy to the office.

A statement by the pressure group signed by Comrade David Oveidge Kpatum, maintained Dubem is the true and authentic name of the most qualified person to head the agency because an agency of that nature does not need a mediocre to be on board, but a tested, tried and trusted hand who will move the country and agency to the next level.

and bring fame to the country in the comity of nations.

“Just recently, President Muhammadu Buhari wrote a letter to the National Assembly to confirm one Halilu Shaba, who, according to our

investigations, has never acted or played any role previously either as a top management staff or Acting Director-General, but due to

Halilu’s contact in high places and his bragging rights for years, he is to be made the Director-General at the detriment of Dr Dubem who

has acted for over one year now.

“The Coalition of Youths Against Corruption (COYAC) which has been championing integrity, transparency and good governance since the

return of democracy in Nigeria since 1999, states as follows: Its grievances stems from the fact of the selection process and in the

instrumentality that led to the name of Halilu being sent to the National Assembly,” it said.