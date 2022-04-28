United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNi) has urged the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other northern elders to endorse Senator Anyim Pius Anyim from the South East geo-political zone as a consensus presidential candidate in the spirit of inclusiveness and justice.

Apparently reacting to the outcome of the consensus arrangement by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants from the north, UBNi in a statement, charged the elders to consider the rich credentials of the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Anyim, who was elected as Senate president at the age of 39 and had been a loyal member of the PDP.

Its national coordinator, Hon (Mrs) Nkoli Mkparu, who signed the statement, further asked the northern elders to join the pan-Yoruba social cultural group, Afenifere, Pan-Niger Delta Forum(PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) in the search for a president of South East extraction.

Mkparu cautioned that having another president from the northern region would further marginalise Nigerians of south east extraction, adding that the south east had at different times supported northern candidates to assume the nation’s number one position.

The controversial consensus arrangement piloted by chairman of the NEF, Prof Ango Abdulahi produced former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed as the party’s consensus candidates for the north.

ADVERTISEMENT

But UBNi faulted the arrangement, noting that the northern elders should look beyond their region for a good presidential candidate in 2023, noting that the unity and harmonious co-existence of various groups within Nigeria should be considered in the overall interest of the country.