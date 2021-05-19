Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has called on political and religious leaders in the North to watch their utterances in order not to throw the country into avoidable crisis.

This is as it called on the federal government to begin the implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference report without further delay.

MOSIEND national president, Comrade Kennedy Tonjo West, spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, at an event to mark Major Isaac Boro Remembrance Day.

West said:, “We also urge our northern politicians and religious leaders to be mindful of their utterances as it has become provocative and unbecoming of our vested leaders.

“We believe in the unity of this country. We believe that politicians should readjust their utterances, more especially politicians those from Northern Nigeria.

Often times, it is not who has numerical strength that wins war. So, you will not intimidate us with your numerical strength.”

The MOSIEND leader stated that it would be better to implement the recommendations of the 2014 national conference.

West said: “We urge the federal government to commence the implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference and re-enact the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria rather than embarking on endless Constitution amendment.”

He stated that many ethnic nationalities that saw Boro’s campaign for minority rights as act of overzealousness are now calling for justice for the minority people.

