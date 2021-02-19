A group, Niger Delta Assets, in collaboration with Ijaw Community, Abuja chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to closely monitor the activities of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), to enable it deliver on its core mandates of providing services to the people.

Leader of the group Gen Ebi Awagah, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja, said the company requires adequate funding to enable it meet the vision and mission for its establishment.

Awagah, however, commended President Buhari for reappointing Barr Chiedu Ugbo as the managing director of the company, adding that the managing director has the ability and capacity to deliver service.

Also speaking, secretary general of the organisation Comrade Collins Obilor, noted that the managing director, since his appointment, has brought stability, good governance, sincerity and team work among the workers and contractors in the company, adding that he should continue in that direction.

Obilor said the group would continue to secure and protect the gas stations of the company in the region to enable it focus at realizing the mandates of the company for the people of the area.