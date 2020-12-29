By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Professionals has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to see the Bishop Kukah’s message as a wake-up call with a view to adjusting his policies and programmes for the betterment of Nigeria.

In the statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Prof. Mohammed Inuwa, the group while noting that President Buhari means well for the country, faulted him in some actions taken by his administration.

The Nigerian Muslim Professionals took a swipe at those trolling the Bishop, saying they were doing it for their pecuniary gains and not for the interest of the country.

It warned against twisting the message to mean the Bishop endorses coup, saying contrary to those promoting that insinuation, the revered Bishop was too learned to support such ignoble path to installing leadership that Nigerians with conscience would not fall to the antics of those twisting the Bishop’s message for selfish reasons.

The group said having followed Bishop Kukah’s activities and preaching since the days of the military, it was convinced that not too many Nigerians took the interest of the country at heart like kukah”.

“Even during the military era where people dreaded the powers that be at the time, Bishop Kukah, who was then a Catholic priest spoke truth to those at the helm of affairs without fear or favour. He has shown through his actions all the years that he is a true son of Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. We should support him for being bold enough to come out to speak what many Nigerians know is the truth but afraid to speak out for fear of the leadership”, the statement read.

“While we must admit that President Muhammad Buhari means well for the nation, we must say that most people in his government are grossly incompetent and don’t deserve to stay around power even in an uncivilized space,” the group stated.

It described those attacking Kukah as faceless individuals who were being promoted by selfish people in leadership to silence truth and strongly condemn the wrong approach taken to respond to a message by a patriotic Nigerian by these incompetent people working to derail the president’s agenda.

“It is completely wrong to be attacking Bishop Kukah by some faceless sponsored groups. Bishop kukah did not in anyway call for coup, he is too learned to do that. And we stand completely with Bishop Kukah, adding that this government must be fair to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion,” it said.