An international environmental rights group, Oilwatch, has called on leaders across the world to take action on issues concerning global warming and other issues affecting the environment.

Chairman, Steering Committee of the group in Nigeria, Rev. Nnimmo Bassey, made the call on Tuesday while speaking at the a global conference organised by the group in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Bassey said: “Real action should Be taken on global warming. We cannot achieve anything alone, we have to work together. We must understand that the planet does not need us, but we need the planet to survive. We need to ensure that there are no too much carbon in the atmosphere.”

The renowned environmental right activist, who stated that human beings constitute of only 0.01 per cent of all living things on earth, said human beings can only survive on the planet earth when oil is left in the groud and coal left in the holes.

Bassey said: “Mother-earth is a living being. All human beings on earth constitute 0.01 per cent of the life on earth. If the world and human beings living on the planet are to stand a chance of surviving, oil should he left on the ground and coal left in the holes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, representative of Oilwatch in Nigeria, Kentebe Ebiaridor, described Oilwatch as a network of resistance to the impacts of fossil fuels.

Ebiaridor, who stated that Oilwatch was created in 1996 in Ecuador, said the aim of the organization is to stop the expansion of oil activities that are degrading tropical countries, socially and environmentally.