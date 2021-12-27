A political support group, Hamza Al-Mustapha Media Awareness (HALMA), loyal to former chief security officer (CSO) to the late head of state General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd), has called on Nigerians to support him as the next president of the country in 2023.

The group’s national chairman Ibrahim Ahmed Emir made the call yesterday during a chat with newsmen in Gombe.

He said Al-Mustapha has all it takes to lead Nigeria adding that as a former chief security officer, he could solve the endemic security challenges faced by the nation.

“Apart from security, he knows not only the political complexity of Nigeria as a nation, but all factors of unification that will bring all the regions into one-fold for socio-economic prosperity.

“Therefore, Major Hamza Al Mustapha is the proper and complete Nigerian we all need to entrust him with this responsibility for a greater Nigeria. His robust and vibrant personality, dedication and patriotism are what we all need to move Nigeria forward.

“As such, we urge all Nigerian youths to come together, irrespective of ethnic, religious, social or any other known or unknown dichotomy in providing him with the needed support ahead of the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

