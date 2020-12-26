By Salifu Usman |

The Coalition of Youth and Women (CYW) has made a passionate appeal to Bauchi State governor, Bala Muhammed, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The appeal was contained in a communique signed by its president and secretary-general, Aminu Zakari and Christiana Jacob respectively.

The group maintained that it is rooting for Governor Bala to throw the hat into the ring because of his competence and doggedness, describing him as an exceptional and resourceful leader who can achieve the lofty dreams of the nation.

“We call on the Bauchi State governor, Sen. Bala Moh’d Abdulkadir to vie for the nation’s number one seat in the 2023 general election, believing in his doggedness and ability to take the bull by the horns in fixing the numerous challenges confronting the nation considering his impeccable tract record and outstanding performance which resulted in total transformation of the nation’s capital city and its area councils when he held the position of the FCT minister for six consecutive years with blemish, the communique read in part.

The group urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to be more proactive and rise to the occasion of addressing the alarming state of crime and criminality occasioned by high degree of insecurity bedevilling the entire country.