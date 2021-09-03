A group, Conference of Igala Association (CIA) has urged the people of Igala Land to stage peaceful protests against the delay in the installation of a new Attah Igala.

The association appealed to Igala indigenes worldwide to start wearing black-hand-band with immediate effect to all public places with a view to demanding for the announcement of the new monarch recommended to the Kogi State government.

It said the state government had received the name of the new Attah Igala since April 2021 but is yet to officially release the name.

The group said, “The kingdom is empty. We are staying without our spiritual leader and father for over a year now. Not only the Attah, the list is endless.

“Apart from Attah stool being vacant since August 2020, several towns are also without traditional rulers and these include Achadu Oko Ata (prime minister) which has been vacant for six months, the Ejeh of Ankpa, unoccupied for five years, Onu Idah vacant for10 months, Onu Abocho vacant for six months, Onu Aloma vacant for four years, Onu Iyale vacant for three years, Onu Ede (Iye-Ata) vacant, Alaji Ata vacant, Chai Ata vacant and Amana Itobe vacant,” it stated.

Others, according to CIA, are Onu Inegbulu, Onu Ojokogbe, beaded Ajofe Onupia and beaded Ajofe Agbenyo.

It said, “The entire kingdom is empty completely. We can’t make headway. It may interest the general public to know that Attah Igala throne/stool is to the Igala what Oba is to Binis, the Oni to Yoruba, the Sultan to Fulani, the Obi to Igbo and the Ohinoyi to Ebira.

“Attah, our king, went to be with his creator on August 27 2020 which is traditionally known as ‘hunting expedition’ in Igala culture. The simple question begging for answer is whether any state/nation can survive without a leader?

“Igala race is very civilised; we are not blocking the roads to disturb public peace but simply put on a black hand band to express our pains in offices, government houses, public functions, markets, hospitals, banks, inside vehicles, mosques and churches,” it said.