kwa Ibom State chapter of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has appealed to multinational oil companies in the state to create modalities for employing more youths instead of using divide and rule to cause disaffection among them.

The group, which lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the ground breaking of a gas and fertiliser plant in Eastern Obolo local government area, tasked the company in charge of the plant to create jobs for the indigenes of the state.

The national deputy organisng secretary of MOSIEND, Ambassador Dimieari Festus Pepple, expressed happiness that the project will provide jobs for the teeming youths who are wallowing in the labour market.

The group also appreciated the governor for creating a peaceful and harmonious environment for multinational companies and foreign investors such as Sterling Global whose significant operational base is Eastern Obolo LGA of Akwa Ibom State.