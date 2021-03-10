ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention, members of the Coalition of Niger Delta Ex agitators and Youth Leaders for Change have called on the party’s leadership to allow Senator Ali Modu Sheriff chair the ruling party.

They said Sheriff is most qualified to steer the affairs of the APC at this auspicious time and to reposition it for all-round victory in the 2023 general elections.

At a rally to mobilise potential and old members in the oil-rich region to embrace the ongoing APC’s revalidation and registration exercise, the coalition urged the federal government to inaugurate the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to rekindle the confidence the people of the zone have in the APC-led government.

The organisers of the rally led by Engr Jator Abido, Gen Peares Benjamin Kweke, Gen T. Pathfinder, Kingsley Wabu and others, said Senator Sheriff possesses the credentials to lead the APC considering his antecedence and sterling leadership qualities.

Abido said: “Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is the most qualified candidate for the national chairmanship position of the APC based his antecedence especially in the area of nation building. He is a bridge builder that has his clout cut across all the regions of the country.

“At this point in time, the person to lead the party to electoral victory in 2023 must be an experienced politician with administrative acumen and above all a bridge builder. These qualities and more are embedded in the person of Senator Sheriff, hence our decision to launch Senator Ali Modu Sheriff’s Consultative Movement which has started mobilising and canvassing for support for him for the position of the APC national chairmanship if zoned to the North East region,” he said.

The group appealed to the youths to take advantage of the ongoing APC membership revalidation and registration exercise to have a strong say as to who gets what in the 2023 general elections.