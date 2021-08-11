Coalition of Shiroro Associations (CSA) has called for the change of the name of Zungeru Dam to Shiroro Dam II.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the spokesperson of the coalition, Salis Sabo, called on the general public to shrug off the misleading name of the dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association also appealed to the Niger State Government, Niger State House of Assembly through its member representing Shiroro, HYPPADEC through its member representing Niger State, Ministry of Power.

It also appealed to the National Assembly through the senator representing Niger East and its member in the House of Representatives representing Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Federal Constituency to come to the rescue of the people of Shiroro in ensuring that the name Zungeru Dam be changed to Shiroro Dam II.

The association said this would also ensure that the rights and privileges of the indigenes as a people were not shortchanged.

The statement reads in part, “Our people living in the upstream have been forced to vacate their ancestral homes to give way for the construction of the dam.

“Others have lost their lives and livelihood due to the recent preliminary blockage of the dam. The difficult upheaval of livelihood, loss of food security, and other dam-induced impacts to our physical, cultural and spiritual well-being cannot be quantified.”