Two non-governmental organisations, Connected Development (CODE) and Malala Fund, have called for efforts to be intensified and drastic measures taken to eliminate the rising state of insecurity in the nation, which has become a threat to education of the girl-child.

The call was made yesterday, during an organised webinar to discuss threat of insecurity on girl-child education and proffer solutions.

According to the Communications Director, CODE, Kevwe Oghide, Insecurity continues to be one of the deadly menaces plaguing Nigeria.

In recent times, there has been an increase in kidnapping and banditry, posing a grievous threat to national security and economic development.

“Not only has this adversely affected our National image but has also eaten deep into every fabric and segment of the nation. Not too far from this is the spate of abduction of school children in recent times.

“Mass kidnappings of school girls and boys at schools in the North-East & North-West Nigeria began seven

years ago and have become a frequent phenomenon in the past couple of months, carried out by acclaimed bandits who have turned this menace into money-making ventures.

“This form of brazen terrorism has unfortunately not been met with the level of aggression that is needed to address the severity of a recurring crime of this kind.

“Since 2014, according to several news reports, there have been over a thousand student kidnappings. These crimes have been targeted at underaged school children who are often made vulnerable by poor security infrastructure and negligence on part of the state and federal governments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CODE and Malala Fund have described as worrisome and an indictment

on our democracy; the spate of abduction of school children in recent times. CODE strongly condemned these atrocious crimes and called on the government to urgently deploy

measures to protect children and ensure schools are safe for learning.

“CODE continues to advocate for education for young Nigerians, especially the girl-child and through its works, has significantly ensured that the number of out-of-school children is reduced. The abduction of school children, who now serve as pawns in the hands of their abductors, is a challenge that drastically sets back the work of the government and many organisations to ensure children learn in schools.

“The NGOs urge the government to re-strategise its security infrastructure and address the dearth of effective protection of lives and property. The authorities cannot continue to play to the tune of these culprits and reward them with ransoms. State governments and President Mohammadu Buhari must step up measures to tackle this notorious attack before it escalates.”

According to the country director of Malala Fund in Nigeria, Crystal Ikanih-Musa, “There is war against education right now and every set back as a result of insecurity, affects education. So, we all need to come together as a community to proffer practicable solutions that will bring an end to this menace.”

While speaking, one of the panelists at the webinar, commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in Kaduna State, Hafsat Muhammad Baba, said that Kaduna State is at the forefront of the war against the rising spate of kidnappings, especially in schools.

According to her, “education and health sector receive highest allocation in the Kaduna State budget. The government has partnered with security agencies to offer adequate protection for schools. Broken down fences are being rebuilt and a lot of sensitisation is taking place so that parents, stakeholders, children can also be more sensitive and careful.

“Proper rehabilitation also, is given to released kidnapped victims.”

Another panelist, commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, also proffered some practicable solutions like, “establishment of a human intelligence network between the people and security agencies, early warning signs in schools and homes, provision of special logistics support for the military and redistribution of students from areas more prone to attack to more secured areas.”

According to him, these and many more, are measures taken by the Kaduna State government against insecurity and they have proven to be very effective.

Hamzat Lawal, chief executive of CODE, said, “the psychological and social consequences of the rising spate of insecurity, especially kidnappings, on parents and guidance are too grievous to describe and the abducted children often have to live with the scar for the rest of their lives.

“School is a great place, not just to learn, but for students to also be able to stir up, cultivate, and reach their highest potentials in life. So, all efforts must be on deck to make the school environment healthy and secure once more so that parents can be encouraged to start sending their wards back to school in order for them to have a great future.”

READ ALSO: