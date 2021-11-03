Two groups, Nigeria First Movement and True Nigeria Patriots, have raised the alarm over alleged plots by some impostors to use the names of the organisations to smear the names of President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

They alleged that some faceless persons have set out to use their names and organise protests by hiring miscreants in Abuja, Lagos, and London to march against the President.

The national coordinator of Nigeria First Movement, Emmanuel Anuforo, at a press conference in Abuja jointly addressed with the True Nigeria Patriots, said they had petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the State Security Services to immediately arrest the impostors, their sponsors, and conduct further investigations.

This is even as the groups further alleged that the sponsors of the smear campaign have already disbursed the sum of about N100m to conduct a robust smear campaigns against the president and the CBN Governor.

“They have already mobilised the media and have set out to hire miscreants under whose cover they will operate,” he said.

The groups claimed that the issue which the impostors claimed was the reason for the protests gives them away as it was a 2018 matter which had long been laid to rest but because the impostors had nothing else to hold unto to in order carry out their plot, they have purported to attempt to wake up a dead horse.

Anuforo insisted that there was the likelihood of a more sinister plot underway as the amount disbursed, the desperation of impersonating the leaders of credible pro-Buhari organizations they were never members of, and the hiring of miscreants to march and barricade the Central Bank headquarters all point to the more sinister plot which will include attacking staff and causing a stampede at the headquarters of the bank and attacking other public buildings and innocent persons.

The groups, however, apologised to President Buhari and CBN Governor Emefiele, pledging their continued support and loyalty and also passed a vote of confidence on both men and their ability to fulfill the President’s pledge to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

They also urged the President and the CBN governor to continue to keep their eyes on the ball and not to be dismayed and distracted by the activities of a dishonourable few.