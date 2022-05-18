Two groups, All Progressives Congress Youth Solidarity Network (APCYSN) and the Guardian of Democracy and Development Initiative (GoDDI) have petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging plots by some forces in Zamfara State to subvert the primary election of the ruling party in the state.

In a joint petition submitted to the INEC chairman and copied the national chairman of the APC, national security adviser (NSA), the inspector-general of police (IGP), the director-general, Department of State Services (DSS) as well as the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) embassies and the United Nations (UN) resident coordinator, Nigeria, the groups said except action was taken immediately, many aspirants in Zamfara would be disenfranchised.

The petition was signed by Mr Danesi Momoh for APC Youth Solidarity Network and Mallam Suleiman Musa for the Guardian of Democracy and Development Initiative.

They maintained that the groups have established beyond doubts that delegates to the party primaries have already been handpicked by those hell-bent on imposing candidates against the wishes of the people.

“We have uncovered grand plot by antidemocratic forces in Zamfara State to disenfranchise aspirants from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled party primaries in Zamfara State in clear contravention of the provision of Section 84 of the Nigerian Electoral Act 2022 on Nomination of Candidates by Parties.”

“There are incontrovertible evidence that the provision of the Nigerian Electoral Act 2022, All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution (March 2022 as amended) and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are being abused in order to muscle out other aspirants to pave way for anointed candidates as if we are practicing monarchial system of government as opposed to democracy.

“We have established beyond reasonable doubts that delegates to party primaries have already been handpicked (selected) by those who are hell-bent on imposing candidates against the collective will of the Zamfara State Citizens in clear violations of extant laws and statues governing conducts of party primaries as enshrined in All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution, Nigerian Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As it stands today, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and his co-travelers has already allocated all elective seats that are to be contested at the primaries to their known political associates, friends and families ahead of the date of the primaries in brazen display of anti-democratic ethos,” the groups alleged.

It said that Zamfara State APC has not learnt any lesson on the 2019 flawed All Progressives Congress primaries that led to the disqualifications of all APC candidates and their victory was truncated by the judgement of the Supreme Court that voided the primary election and the purported election was nullified.