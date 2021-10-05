Ahead of 2023 general election, support groups under the auspices of Cross River North Empowerment and Justice (CRNEJ) Initiative, has hailed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River North senatorial district, over zoning the chairmanship position to Yala local government area of the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the national convener, CRNEJ Initiative, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, where the group made its position and support known by assuring that it will always stand with decisions that would make the party remain in power as far as 2023 is concerned.

The statement expressed optimism that zoning positions will go a long way to unite the party and also make the party stronger in any election.

It will be recalled that on the heels of arriving on the decision to zone the state chairmanship position of the APC in Cross River State to the northern senatorial district, a crucial meeting by party stakeholders from the district was recently hosted by the Member representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo, in his country home of Ijibor, Ugboro ward in Bekwarra LGA.

Following an earlier strategic meeting where State Executive Committee positions of the party were zoned to the three senatorial districts, the leaders of the party in the Northern senatorial district in the meeting zoned the available 10 positions to the five local government areas of the district.

The zoning was as follows Yala LGA – state chairman, and ex–officio; Ogoja LGA – state organizing secretary, and state assistant auditor; Bekwarra LGA – state vice chairman (North), and state assistant secretary; Obudu LGA – state welfare secretary, and senatorial youth leader, and Obanliku LGA – state legal adviser, and senatorial woman leader.

The statement reads in part, “We hail the peaceful and mature way in which the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cross River State Chapter is handling issues ahead of the State Congress.

“We hail the wise and amicable decision of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Cross River North Senatorial District over zoning chairmanship position to Yala Local Government Area.

“This is indeed welcomed because it is a step in the right direction. We as support groups throw our weight behind the leaders of the party at the ward, local government and state levels for this resolution without any rancour.”

The group also commended the leader of the party in the South-South geopolitical zone and governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, “for carrying every member of the party along, which also stakeholders have given commendation to His Excellency’s wisdom and leadership style of inclusion.”

Meanwhile, the group also appreciated the effort of the Ndoma Egba-led Committee, saying “We support the zoning decision by the Ndoma Egba-led committee after doing a thorough job to constitute a State Executive Committee.

“We believe that the 17-member committee as constituted and inaugurated on the 21st of September, 2021 under the leadership of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, with the mandate given to them to macro-zone all the positions to the three senatorial districts of Cross River State has done well and we are optimistic that this will go a long way to ensure power remains in the hands of our great party.”