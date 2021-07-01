A civil society organisation (CSO), YouthHubAfrica, in collaboration with American Space Agency, Magnitude.io, has launched a novel event-based space research for students, known as the Exo Lab Mission, the first of its kind.

The Exo Lab Mission has positioned Nigerian students alongside others globally at the

forefront of scientific research, crop planting and monitoring from the international space station.

The exercise brought together students from across the globe in a virtual set-up to investigate effects of microgravity on living things.

YouthHubAfrica provided Exo Lab kits to 15 students and two teachers of Government Secondary School (GSS), Garki, Abuja, Nigeria.

Through YouthHubAfrica’s collaboration with Magnitude.io, students of GSS Garki, Abuja, have honed their skills in conducting experiments, scientific research, inquiry, data collection and analysis, nutrition, food sustainability, and more.

While speaking at the exhibition, held on Wednesday at the school in Abuja, the director of FCT Secondary Education Board, Hajiya Fatima Gambo, commended YouthHubAfrica for providing the learning experience for students.

She further recommended that the knowledge be extended to other Nigerian students to provide level playing field with their counterparts from other countries.

YouthHubAfrica’s program manager, Olusegun Medupin, while speaking about the organisation’s interest in innovation and its uttermost delight in enabling students develop skills and interest in science, research and astrobotany, explained that, “the pioneering research, which was launched on February 20, 2021 in cooperation with the US

National Laboratory on International Space Station, provided students of GSS, Garki with learning platform to monitor and grow red clover plants in the 1G

environment of Earth.

“This was done as part of the ground control experiment and in order to compare results with the flight experiment in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station.”

In a world where technology is increasingly evolving, it is crucial that the younger generation explores new and creative modes of learning, broadening their horizons to be at the forefront of 21st century innovations.