Some groups in Delta State have asked delegates in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be wary of members of the House of Representatives that are running for the fourth term.

The groups said they are out to ensure that the seats of the House of Representatives are rotated among the council areas in the constituency.

Those in this category are Hon Godwin Elumelu, Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, Hon Nicholas Ossai, Ukwuani/Ndokwa federal constituency and Nicholas Mutu, Patani/ Bomadi federal constituency, Delta State. While Elumelu and Ossai are vying for the fourth term, Mutu is vying for the seventh term.

Movement for Equity in Ukwuani axis of Delta State, in a release signed by Comrade Chukwudi Okonye for Ndokwa West, Ifeanyi Opone (Ukwuani) and Ogochukwu Enebeli (Ndokwa East) respectively, said it is time for either Ukwuani or Ndokwa East to produce the next candidate in 2023, as the incumbent from Ndokwa West local government council had been there for three terms.

“Our argument is that Ndokwa West that produced the incumbent elective office holder, Hon. Nicholas Ossai who has occupied that seat since 2011. So, it will be unjust to allow him stay beyond next year. Giving him a fourth term ticket will be injurious to the future aspiration of both Ndokwa East and Ukwuani local government areas and will not also augur well for the promotion of unity and brotherhood among the three local government areas.”

Also, Chief Jerry Nkeweshe, Owelle 1 of Onicha Olona, while condemning the ambition of the minority leader, said that if Elumelu contests and wins the election, equity, justice and fairness would have lost their true meaning to the aggrieved people.

“The agitation is that it has been the turn of candidate either from Oshimili south, Oshimili north and Aniocha south since 2019 to occupy the seat but Elumelu, whose Aniocha north has dominated the seat sabotaged the arrangements and still want to do same in 2023,” he said.

In Patani/ Bomadi federal constituency, Hon Bassil Ganagana, a former commissioner for power said Mutu has turned the seat to a family affair just as he decried such sit tight arrangements that have forgotten other areas in the constituency.

“I was in the state assembly, l was a speaker, they said l should allow others to get there. I stepped down; now where do l go when Mutu has refused to step down. It should not be a family affair, so he should give way,” Ganagana stated.