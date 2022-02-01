Insurance industry in the country has lots of prospects and opportunities that if harnessed, could make Nigeria lead Africa in insurance adoption, especially, looking at its 200 million population.

The fact that a little over a million are currently insured, thereby, leaving over 190 million uninsured, further shows that there is a market to explore for underwriters.

In the last four years, the annual gross premium of the industry has grown from about N300billion in 2017 to about N520 billion in 2020, meaning that, the sector is growing, although, the growth is slower than would have been.

This shows that insurance operators and regulators are improving in the discharge of their duties, even though it could be better.

In the last two years, insurance industry has improved a lot in the area of technological adoption to drive operations and boost sales.

However, one critical area that is still lacking in the industry is the dearth of data which is affecting product design and pricing.

This, if addressed, according to experts, will increase the profitability of the entire insurance industry, increase the sector’s contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Products(GDP) as well as deepen insurance penetration and awareness.

Dearth Of Data

Nigeria as a country is battling dearth of data in all sphere of its endeavour. In situations where there are data, it is either too old or were not processed at all.

Of all the sectors in the financial service space, insurance industry is the most affected. Although, things seem to have improved over time, the banking, ICT, pension, capital market, among other sectors are still in the forefront of deepening their operations with data.

This is affecting product pricing and appropriate projections for the industry. There is no data to give a proper perspective on who needs certain services, at what time, hence, drawing back the industry.

For instance, the current data for the entire industry now is 2020 financial reports in 2022 when indeed, the sector globally have moved several years forward from happenings in 2020 and now, especially, with the disruption that comes with the pandemic.

So, when the reinsurers came up with a new rate earlier in the year, it was seen as over 400 per cent higher than what they were charging prior to now.

However, market observers said, if there are adequate and current data and are processed, the industry could have worked out a template prior to now and would have projected an increase, hence, would have prepared for this, and when it came, it won’t be sudden to them.

For instance, the last time the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released any report on the number of vehicles on Nigerian roads was in 2019 and so, insurance industry has been working with this figure in the area of motor Insurance , three years after.

Similarly, the latest industry report on the insurance industry regulator’s website, hat is the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) was 2019 reports of the industry.

The umbrella body of the insurance companies in Nigeria, which is, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), just released the 2020 financial reports for the industry in the current year.

Till now, the industry has no data on the accurate number of policyholders in Nigeria, the total number of women with insurance policies, age brackets of the current policyholders, the number of public buildings in Nigeria, and so on.

Experts’ Reactions

The managing director/CEO, Confiance Insurance Brokers, Mr. Bayo Yusuf in an exclusive interview, said, he came from a pension industry that has lots of data that were daily processed by the regulator of that industry, which is, the National Pension Commission (PenCom), hence, able to make public monthly, quarterly and annual reports of the performance and operationality of the pension industry.

Bayo, a former managing director of UBA Pension, said, this assisted a lot pension fund operators to make critical operational and investment decisions that has kept on growing the pension fund assets to N13 trillion from a deficit of N3 trillion it started with in 2004.

Now an insurance broker, he felt the pension industry is miles away from insurance industry, stating that, while the pension industry already has 2021 third quarter industry reports and possibility of 4th quarter being released early next month, insurance industry is still celebrating 2020 financial reports.

To him, 2020 reports is already obsolete in 2022 considering the speed at which the world moved during the pandemic, ‘so, working with 2020 reports now, will take no one anywhere.’

“In the last two years, the whole world moved 10 years forward, there was and is still dramatic change in business dynamic caused mainly by the disruption that came with Covid-19 pandemic as most operations are currently driven by Information Technology (IT).

“Insurance business too has so much changed. A lot of new products are evolving and some of the existing products are no longer relevant. So, you need current data to work with to survive actively in this market now,” he stated.

On his part, the managing director/CEO, SCIB Nigeria Limited, Mr. Shola Tinubu said, dearth of data in the Nigerian insurance industry is undermining the growth of actuarial services in the sector, leading to under-pricing of risks.