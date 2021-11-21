GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Save the Children International (SCI) have equipped about 65 public health facilities in Jigawa and Lagos States with over N100 million medical equipment, instruments and consumables.

The duo did this under the INSPIRING project partnership.

Following thorough assessment by SCI and GSK, the donation was made to support government of both states to provide quality healthcare service delivery for their citizens.

Items donated include; basic medical equipment, such as oxygen analyzers, weighing scales, blood pressure (BP) apparatus, stethoscopes, respiratory timers, infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, cold chain equipment such as refrigerators and vaccine carriers; and nutrition equipment and consumables including cooking gas and food items.

Other items include; Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) commodities such as hand sanitisers, liquid soap, disinfectants, disposal gloves, and masks.

In Lagos, the 30 facilities are located in Ikorodu local government area while the other 35 are located in the city of Kiyawa local government area in Jigawa.

Speaking on the donation, the managing director of GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria (GSK), Kunle Oyelana said: “at GSK, our mission is to help people do more, feel better and live longer. We are optimistic that the equipment and assessors donated today will be efficiently used to the benefit of the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Country director, Save the Children International Nigeria, Mercy Gichuhi also noted that, “healthcare facilities should be ready to provide quality services to their patients, especially children affected by pneumonia and other childhood diseases.”

While receiving the items, permanent secretary and acting commissioner of Health in Jigawa State, Dr Salisu Mu’azu said: “we have to appreciate Save the Children and the GSK for serving the under-served.”

In Lagos, the permanent secretary, Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, who received the items, said: “we are not taking this donation for granted as it would further enhance our efforts toward primary healthcare system strengthening in Ikorodu LGA, we thank Save the Children and GSK for being valuable partners in enhancing the capacity of primary healthcare facilities.”