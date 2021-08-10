The chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola has heaped praises on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for providing effective regulatory environment for the telecom operators to thrive as they mark 20 years anniversary of the roll out of GSM communications technology in the country.

Toriola said the 20 years journey has not been the company’s alone, “Ours has been a classic case of ‘together in progress,’ and we are thankful to all Nigerians for standing by us and helping us get to this milestone.

“Indeed, anything we’ve achieved over the past 20 years is due to the support and faith of our customers – the people who sustain our network, the government and regulators who have been guides and allies in driving sector growth, all the contractors and partners who have worked by our side, and the thousands of investors who hold our stock.

“Finally, I must especially appreciate the people who helped shape our journey – MTN Nigeria’s board of directors and our staff, past and present; and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the advancement of this great nation, which we have humbly contributed to.”

In the 20 years that MTN Nigeria, the biggest telecommunications company with 68.9 million subscribers, it has paid over N2 trillion in taxes and levies to the federal government. Since MTN Nigeria began commercial operations on August 8, 2001, it has led the sector.

The company’s chief operations officer, Mazen Mroue, who disclosed this as MTN’s value contribution to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, said, in January 2020, the figure stood at N1.7 trillion and this year it has risen to more than N2 trillion.

As part of its tax remittance to the federal government, Mroue said evidence, however, showed that MTN has consistently paid its taxes to the Nigerian government. “The company announced in August 2021 that it responded to the Federal Government’s call for public-private partners.