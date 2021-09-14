Employees of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, owners of GT Bank stand to lose 50 per cent of their salary if they fail to get vaccinated for Covid-19, LEADERSHIP gathered last night.

According TheNewsGuru, “a protracted Covid-19 emergencies among its staffers has forced Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), owners of GT Bank, to impose a mandatory vaccination policy; defaulters risk 50 per cent pay cut.”

The news site said it “had earlier in the year published a report on how Covid-19 related symptoms affected a large number of staffers of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), located at 42 Oyin Jolayemi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

It added that “In the report, not less than 14 suspected Covid-19 cases were reported in the aforesaid office while a staff member (name withheld) was said to have died after showing symptoms similar to Covid-19, but the report bank claimed the deceased died of asthma attack.”

The bank through an internal Memo, titled ‘Deadline for Covid-19 Vaccination and dated September, 13, 2021, which was sent by the bank’s Operational Risk Management Team, Ajose Adeogun office in Lagos, to all staff members, informed them of the new mandatory Covid-19 jab policy.

The Memo partly reads, “All staff have been mandated to ensure they receive their vaccines in their various locations on/before 30th of September 2021.

“Please be informed that starting October 2021, any staff that fails to comply will no longer be allowed into the bank’s premises and may be place on half salary,” the news site said.