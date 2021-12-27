The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has listed N906.4 billion raised from new issues of equities from 10 companies during the outgoing year, 2021.

Under new listing, Ronchess Global Resources Plc listed by introduction 91 million ordinary valued at N7.371 billion; Nigerian Exchange Group (NGXGroup) Plc (N31.720 billion); Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) (N840.260 billion); and Briclinks Africa Plc (N62.6 million).

On supplementary listing are Jaiz Bank Plc, Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Etranzact International Plc, SUNU Assurance and Transcorp Hotels listed shares worth N3.3 billion, N1.730 billion, N4.8 billion, N3.652 billion, N3.011 billion and N9.934 billion, respectively.

Capital is critical for business growth. Companies can raise capital through debt or equity. Debt is issued in the form of bonds, and equity is issued in the form of shares. When a company issues new bonds or common stock, it is referred to as a new issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock exchange, as an important component of the capital market, plays a significant role in the capital formation process because of the tremendous opportunities that ensue from its activities. The exchange is expected to mobilize long-term savings to finance long-term investment by providing risk capital in the form of equity or quasi-equity to entrepreneurs.

New issues are savings mobilized for investment purposes by companies and governments. The new issues market represents the primary arm of the capital market and shows how many financial resources are invested in long-term securities of corporate bodies and governments.

The listing of new issues in the market will deepen the market, improve liquidity and tradability of companies’ shares. Also, it will increase access to capital in order to fund companies’ future growth initiatives.

At the listing of NGXGroup, its Group chairman, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo said, “Today’s Listing of NGX Group on NGX is another milestone attained pursuant to the Group’s 2018 to 2021 corporate strategy. Our shareholder base has more than doubled since our demutualisation in March 2021 and our valued shareholders will benefit from the enhanced liquidity that listing on the Exchange will facilitate. This listing will also enable a much wider universe of potential investors and market participants to share in our growth journey. As a Board, we embrace the letter and spirit of the listing requirements and we are committed to transparent disclosure, proactive stakeholder engagement and exemplary corporate governance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Ronchess Global Resources listing on NGX, the CEO, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, represented by Divisional head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole said, “The Exchange is quite optimistic that this listing will spur activities on the Growth Board as we continue to encourage businesses to list their securities in our market and investors to deploy capital across our various financial products.”

According to him, this listing signals the importance of the Growth Board and reinforces NGX’s commitment to supporting issuers in achieving their strategic objectives.

“The Growth Board is designed to encourage growth-oriented companies to leverage the capital market in raising long-term capital, stimulate growth, and promote liquidity. The board targets fast-growth companies such as Ronchess, who have demonstrated the appetite to enhance their attractiveness in the global market and connects them with an extensive pool of both local and international investors.”

He noted that “This year, the NGX All Share Index (ASI) has continued to be resilient in the face of major macro-economic shocks including; increased insecurity, foreign exchange volatility amongst others.

“In spite of these, at NGX, we have continued to play our role as a capital aggregator connecting investors with opportunities across sectors including in infrastructure through companies such as Ronchess. In the course of year, our support for capital raising have continued with NGX facilitating the financing of over N5 trillion in capital raised by governments and corporates.”

The managing director of HighCap Securities Limited, Mr. David Adonri however noted that in term of equity new issue, it has been scanty and with the recent MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN) public offer gave primary market a boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that “Otherwise the equity new issues market was almost inactive in 2021. Most of the primary issues in 2021 were from fixed income and debt instrument and the federal government actually took control of the market. Generally, the new issue market is still suboptimal, it has not recovered fully to the pre-melt down era.”