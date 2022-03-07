Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, has posted profit before tax of N221.5 billion in its full year ended December 31, 2021.

The financial ‘s audited consolidated and separate financial statements for 2021 released on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) revealed that, the group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing full year 2021 at N5.44 trillion and N883.2 billion, respectively.

The holding company’s gross earnings stood at N438.6 billion, slightly lower than N452.2 billion achieved in 2020. Interest Income amounted to N266.9 billion from N30.7 billion, while interest expense went down to N46.3 billion as against N47.1 billion in 2020.

The group posted profit before tax of N221.5 billion, representing a dip of seven per cent from N238.1 billion recorded in December 2020.

In the same period, the group’s loan book (net) increased by 8.4 per cent from N1.66 trillion while deposit liabilities grew by 14.4 per cent from N3.61trillion to N4.13 trillion.

Speaking on the results, the group chief executive officer of GTCO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: “our performance reflects the strength of our franchise and underscores our ability to deliver long-term value for our Stakeholders in spite of the challenges in the business environment and shifting economic conditions.

“As a group, we have continued to explore newer ways to connect with our customers and better our communities by offering greater and more rewarding experiences.”

He further added that, “2021 presented a crucial opportunity as we took strategic steps to reorganize our business and advance our position as a leading financial services company.

“With the recent addition of Pension Fund and Wealth Management businesses to the Group, we are well on our way to rapidly scale our operations and strengthen our foothold in these key industry segments. Our goal is to consolidate our place at the top of Africa’s financial services value chain by leveraging technology to provide end-to-end financial solutions to more people and businesses across Africa.”

In terms of significant performance metrics, the group maintained a decent showing with post-tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 20.6 per cent, post-tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 3.4 per cent, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 23.8 per cent, and Cost to Income Ratio (CIR) of 42.3 per cent.