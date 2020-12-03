By Our Correspondent

Anambra 2021 frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Dr. Godwin Maduka (Okosisi Orumba) today met with the Anambra State executives of the People’s Democratic Party at Awka. He was welcomed by the entire PDP’s state working committee ably led by the party’s Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu (Obuka Awka).

While speaking to the audience, he stressed the fact that the essence of basic amenities in development can not be over emphasised. Dr. Maduka said education, agriculture, commerce, infrastructure, healthcare and religious tolerance will be given priority attention if given the opportunity to serve Ndi Anambra under the platform of the PDP.

He’s stated that he’s not contesting to be celebrated as a governor, rather, he’s coming to serve the common interest of Ndi Anambra, replicating his transformation template as seen in his Umuchukwu hometown and many other towns of Anambra State. A state that produced great leaders like Zik, Ekwueme, Okadigbo, Peter Obi and co should be living up to it’s slogan as “Light of The Nation”.

He appealed to them to not only think of the next elections, but think more of what we’ll leave on ground for the next generation. He assured all that he came prepared for this project and will only win with their unwavering support.

In a closing remark by the PDP Anambra State Chairman, Obuka Awka thanked Okosisi Orumba for this communion and expressed satisfaction with his vision for the party and state. The PDP chairman assured Dr. Maduka that the primaries would be free, fair and transparent. Other speakers at the event were excited seeing and hearing from Dr. Maduka. Some who couldn’t hide their feelings, declared their support for Okosisi.