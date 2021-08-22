Gudi Emirate Council of Fika local government area of Yobe State has conferred a traditional title on Alhaji Yarima Lawan Mamoud, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The Emir of Gudi, Alhaji Isa Ibn Bunuwo Bin Khaji, conferred the title of Baraya (Ambassador) of Gudi Emirate Council on the commissioner due to his contributions to the emirate.

Receiving the title, the commissioner thanked the emir for finding him worthy of being an ambassador of the emirate council.

He assured of his readiness to justify the confidence reposed in him by making the emirate proud of his contributions to its development.

Presenting the appointment letter on behalf of the emir, his representative, the Chiroma of Gudi, said the title of Baraya was in existence before the coming of colonialists.

He added: “The emirate found Yarima suitable for the title of Baraya because of his immense contributions to the development of the state.”