Soldiers who seized power in Guinea last weekend have consolidated their takeover with the installation of army officers at the top of Guinea’s eight regions and administrative districts.

West African countries have threatened sanctions following the overthrow of President Alpha Conde, who was serving a third term after altering the constitution to permit it, which his opponents said was illegal. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc will hold a virtual extraordinary summit to discuss the situation today.

Coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer in the French Foreign Legion, has promised a “new era for governance and economic development.” But he has not yet explained exactly what this will entail, or given a timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government to be installed will be that of national unity and will ensure this political transition,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday.

In an announcement on Monday evening, the military called on the justice ministry to do what it can to release “political detainees” as soon as possible.