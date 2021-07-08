Guinness Nigeria Plc has pledged improved collaboration with the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

The move is in furtherance of its commitment to developing the advertising ecosystem, adherence to regulatory framework and compliance with APCON laws.

The marketing director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Adenike Adesola, who recently led the marketing team of the company on a courtesy visit to the APCON registrar/chief executive, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, said that Guinness Nigeria is partnering with some government agencies on responsible drinking and other CSR initiatives as part of its global CSR project.

She noted that the company is engaging in several corporate social responsibility activities to reinforce its position that it is not concerned only about its business bottom line but also engagement of stakeholders and the society at large on responsible drinking habit.

She reiterated Guinness’ position for zero tolerance for violations and infraction of APCON and other regulatory laws.

The registrar, Dr. Fadolapo, thanked the Guinness marketing team for the courtesy visit. He commended the team for improved compliance with advertising laws and reiterated the position of APCON in ensuring a better industry.

He advised the Guinness team to reach out to the Beer Sectional Group (BSG) to urgently participate and make productive contributions as the 5th Edition of the Nigerian Code of Advertising Practice, sales promotion and other rights/restrictions on practice is undergoing review.