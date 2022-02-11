Guiness Nigeria Plc has concluded all arrangements to empower 200,000 women across the country by 2025, in a bid to achieve inclusivity and diversity in the workplace,

To this end, the organisation is ready to collaborate with industry leaders and the government to review laws that limit women from reaching their full at the workplace.

The managing director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr Baker Magunda, while speaking at a press briefing, noted that, “in hen you walk around the country, you realise that most of the small businesses are run by females whether in markets, bars, or as frontline workers but do not have opportunities like their male counterparts.

“We have decided as an organization to empower 200,000 females in Nigeria to have access to business opportunities through multiple interventions of training, giving females real skills and creating a start-up business that will help them reach their height.

Magunda revealed the company is committed to creating the most inclusive and diverse culture anywhere in Nigeria and to do that we are leading policy changes in this country.

“In trying to it, we now have onboard female and male 50-50, our leadership team is almost 50-50 female and male and we have reached 35 per cent female and the rest are male and this would soon reflect because the last 12 months, we have gone after equal recruitment opportunity and nobody will accept anything less than that.

“So, by 2030, we would have a 50-50 workforce of both male and female including people living with disability at Guinness.

“It is the recruitment that we have to show everybody,” he pointed out.

To him, “gender is still an in Africa and we have to collectively confront it, embrace and cultivate a mindset of how we can maximise the full potentials of individuals, by removing inhibitions that could disturb people expressing it.”

Magunda said “they are not aware of some existing laws where females are not to work at night in our industry and for whatever reason, we are trying to work with the industry to let the government know that the law is an inhibition that we do not need any more in 2022.”