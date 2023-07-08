Guinness World Records And Nigerans

Since Hilda Baci achieved recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest cooking time, there has been a surge in Nigerians showcasing their cooking skills. Nigeria has become one big kitchen.

Suddenly, Nigeria has become a hub of record-breaking attempts, leading to what can be described as a “Guinness World Record pandemic” in the country.

It all began with Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi from Ekiti, who announced her own cookathon. However, a video surfaced online in which she requested financial assistance, contradicting claims that she had millions in her account following her 120-hour cooking marathon.

Following suit, another Nigerian chef named Adeyeye Adeola expressed her aim to break Baci’s record. She took to Twitter, stating her intention to cook for 150 hours in order to surpass Chef Baci’s achievement. Adeola has already commenced her 150-hour cook-a-thon, attempting to break the recent record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Not limited to cooking, there have been some rather ridiculous attempts by individuals in pursuit of their own world records. Joshua Hassan, a lecturer at Ekiti State University, plans to surpass the 144-hour lecture record set by an Indian lecturer named Francis Joseph in 2016. Joseph, a Chemical Engineering lecturer at Holy Grace Academy of Engineering in Mala, secured the title after surpassing Arvind Mishra, an assistant Mechanical Engineering professor at Graphic Era University in Dehradun, India, who lectured for 139 hours, 42 minutes, and 56 seconds in 2014.

Comedian Woli Arole also joined the trend, announcing his plan to break a Guinness World Record by initiating a 5,000-hour marathon of prayers, aiming to surpass the record for the longest continuous prayer time.