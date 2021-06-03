A Member of the House of Representatives representing Abor/Mbaise/Ngor/Okpala federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Bede Eke, has alleged that security agents were involved in extrajudicial killings in his constituency.

Eke said the killings were not unconnected to the recent murder of a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Ahmed Gulak, in the state last Sunday.

According to the lawmaker, many residents of his constituency have been driven to the bushes while others fled to where they have spent days without their families.

Eke identified of some of the victims of extrajudicial killings by security agents in the state as Noel Chigbu Nzeribe and Tochi Ekwe while alleging that several other persons were missing.

While condemning Gulak’s murder, the lawmaker appealed to the security agencies to exercise restraints and stop killing innocent people, adding that the cries of his constituents have reached a crescendo to intervene in their current ordeal in the hands of security operatives.

The lawmaker said the police and the Army should conduct discreet investigations to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice rather than embark on mass intimidation and killing of his constituents.

“We lost a young man. Until his death, he owns and operates a Shawarma shop just to make ends meet. He was shot by the Army because he could not obey the rules at the checkpoint.

“The family has written a petition to the Army. We as the people of Ngor Okpala/Mbaise are not happy about it and as the representative of the people; I want to make it known to the world that we are waiting for the outcome of the petition.

“As the representative of the people, I am giving the Army 14 days to respond to the killing of that young man who left a pregnant wife and his two children. One is 3 and the other is 2 year-old,” the federal lawmaker stated.