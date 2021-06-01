Human rights activist and former senator Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly (NASS), Comrade Shehu Sani, has said that the assassination of Ahmed Gulak has all the elements of forces trying to trigger an ethnic war between the Northerners and the Igbos.

This is as he added that everything that happened in the North East is gradually happening in South East, adding that it calls for serious concern.

Senator Sani took to his verified Facebook account where he bared his mind on the current happenings in the South East.

He said, “The cold blood murder of Ahmed Gulak in Owerri stands unreservedly condemned.The murder has all the elements of some forces trying to trigger an inter ethnic war between Northerners and the Igbos. We must resist that plot.

“The statement by IPOB dissociating themselves from such despicable and barbaric acts and even extending their condolences to the family of the late Gulak should be accepted in good faith.

“The police and other associated security agencies should do a diligent investigation and look beyond hurried finger pointing. May Allah grant Ahmed Gulak Aljanna firdausi, amen.

“Everything that happened in the North East is gradually happening in the South East: Attacks on police formations, government installations, killings of personalities and people suspected to be informants or collaborators with the government, fear and displacements.”