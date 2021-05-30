The remains of the former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Ali Gulak, will be buried in Abuja this Sunday.

According to a terse message from the Gulak family, the janaza prayer will take place at the National Mosque in Abuja at 4pm.

“The family of Late Barrister Ahmed Ali Gulak wish to announce that the burial prayer of the late deceased (Ahmed Ali Gulak) will take place at the National Mosque Abuja by 4pm today Sunday May 30, 2021,” the message said.

How Gulak Was Killed – Imo Police

LEADERSHIP reports that Barr. Gulak was killed in Owerri, Imo State capital by unknown armed bandits on Sunday morning.

According to the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Alkana, the incident happened at about 07:20hrs when armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has consequently ordered a discreet investigation into the matter as tactical and special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest the perpetrators.