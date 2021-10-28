Confusion has been the order of the day for Gulder Ultimate Search contestants as they spent their first day in the jungle.

The contestants met this season’s host, Toke Makinwa and the taskmaster, Kunle Remi, as they arrived at the jungle entrance. Both were there to guide the new warriors on the beginning of their quest to become the ultimate champion.

The first sign of confusion manifested when they were instructed to take only the food items they could carry. The contestants scrambled for food items, which made the host and taskmaster angry for the disorganisation.

It is yet to be seen if the council of elders will punish them for that, but in a way, they already serving a punishment, having to eat their yam dinner without salt.

One of the contestants, Omoya of Clan Amo (Blue Team), couldn’t find a leg of his sandals. We don’t know if there will be a punishment for that, so we’ll wait and see. On the way to camp, the three clans almost got lost as they tried to find their way to the camp area, following the landmarks left for them. When they eventually got to the camp, Toke and Kunle were already waiting for them.

Then they had to build their home. Even though the taskmaster provided them with all the items they needed, it seemed like a difficult task for our warriors. There was so much confusion about what goes where that Kunle Remi had to step in thrice to call them to order and give them clues about setting up their camp. Thankfully, they were able to set it up just as dusk fell.

We hope they don’t continue to be this disorganised because, for the challenges ahead, they would need their wits and work together as a team.

The Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 episodes airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).