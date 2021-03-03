HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Dr. Terkura Suswam, the immediate elder brother to the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Gabriel Suswam by yet to be identified Gunmen believe to be loyal to the late Terwase AKwaza AKA ‘Gana’ at his Country home, Ayiin, Logo Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene in a Statement disclosed that the Command received information that while Dr. Terkura Suswam and his aide Mr. Solomon sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza Anyiin to supervise repairs at the said plaza some yet to be identified gunmen drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle attacked and shot him and his aid.

According to her a team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Hospital Anyiin, where they were eventually confirmed dead.

She said the two Corpses have already been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.

While commiserating with family members and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of police, has ordered a discreet investigation to ensure that perpetrators of this gruesome murder are apprehended and justice is served.

The PPRO informed that Anyiin town has been cordoned by additional police teams deployed to assist the Division to arrest those involved in the crime.

However sources in the area told our Correspodent that Dr. Suswam, the proprietor of Ashi Polytechnic in Anyiin was on campus at the late hours to carryout repairs on the gate when the gun men arrived in a Toyota Corolla popularly called Duck-Nyash shot him and his aide before fleeing the scene.

Our Correspodent gathered from locals in the area that since the killing of the former wanted criminal ‘Gana’ by the military last year, some prominent persons from Sankara area who initiated the amnesty for Gana were accused of betrayal by Gana loyalists who vowed to eliminate them.

The late Dr Suswm was the Proprietor of Ashi Polytechnic, Anyiin and Chairman of Ashi FM 99.9 Fm station in Katsina-Ala. He also founded the Ashitek Printing Press in Makurdi among other investments.

A politician, businessman and academic, Dr Suswam obtained a Ph.D in Military and Diplomatic History at the Benue State University.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has vowed that killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam must be apprehended and brought to justice.

The Governor offer to give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Dr Suswam are arrested and made to face the consequences of their action, stressing that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals.

The Governor who spoke through the Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, assurred that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the State will not go unpunished.

While sympathizing with Senator Suswam and the rest of the family members as well as the entire people of Logo LG over the painful exit the Governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.