Police in Adamawa State have confirmed the abduction of four family members of the district head of Mayo-Farang in Mayo-Belwa local government area of the state.

The police public relations officer, DSP Sulaiman Yahaya Nguroje, said members of the monarch’s family were kidnapped after the gunmen subdued the security of the house.

The gunmen invaded the family house of the district head at Yolde Pate, a satellite town, in Yola South local government and whisked away four members of the family.

The monarch, Sarkin Noman Adamawa, Ardo Mustapha Ahmadu, was himself abducted about a year ago, which necessitated relocating his family members to Yolde Pate, a satellite town, in Yola South local government.

The gunmen in their numbers stormed the Yolde Pate residence of the monarch between 1:00am and 2:00am on Tuesday and shot the security personnel before breaking into the house for the kidnapping.

“The gunmen stormed the house between 1:00am to 2:00am, on their arrival, they shot the security man manning the gate, forcefully entered the compound and whisked away four members of the family.

“The Ardo, whom they could be targeting, was lucky not to be around when the incident happened, as such, he was not among those whisked away,” the source said.

