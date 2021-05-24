Four persons, including an indigent student, have been abducted by gunmen in separate attacks in Ogun State between Wednesday and l Saturday last week.

Our correspondent gathered that the first abduction occurred within Ijebu-Ode on Thursday at 7 am and the victim was one Mrs B. L. Abimbola, the deputy director, Information Communication Technology of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, jebu-Ode, who has not been located.

The other abduction took place in a farm in Abule Itoko village in Odeda local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a 400-level student of aquaculture and fisheries management at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, Toyinbo Nathaniel Olayinka, the farm owner identified as Dominic and a 17-year-old female Togolese were also abducted at a farm in Abule Itoko village.

while they were working in the farm on Saturday.

Although, the abductors of the TASUED staff, Abimbola was yet to contact her family, but source told newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital that abductors of her counterparts who operated in Odeda have established contact with Dominic’s wife and demanded for N150 million ransom before they can release the three captives.

A statement issued by yesterday in Abeokuta by the management of FUNAAB through its Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Kola Adepoju, confirmed the abduction.

The statement reads in part: “A 400 Level Student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB),Toyinbo Nathaniel Olayinka has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in a private farm at Abule,Itoko,Odeda, Ibadan road.

“According to the friend of the abducted student and a nursing mother who witnessed his abduction, he was kidnapped by gunmen at a private Farm in Abule Itoko, a village in Odeda Local Government where he’s been living and working as a practicing livestock farmer for the past three years to sustain himself as a self -sponsored indigent student of the University.

“The Management of the University has reported the abduction at Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweeran and it’s working earnestly with the Command to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student”.

Though the Police Spokesperson in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi had earlier confirmed the abduction of Abimbola of the TASUED in Ijebu – Ode but calls placed to him in respect of the alleged abduction of three persons in a farm in Abule Ikoko were not answered.