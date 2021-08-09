Nine persons, including a pastor and his wife were on Sunday kidnapped in two separate incidents in Kwara south axis.

The two incidents happened along Oke- Onigbin/ Omu- Aran highway and Ekiti/ Ekanmeje axis.

It was gathered that six armed men waylaid a Sienna bus coming from Ekiti State to Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State and abducted all the seven persons in the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the two kidnapping incidents.

Ajayi said the prompt intervention of a combined team of police, local hunters and vigilantes led to the rescue of four abductees.

“The abductors were instantly chased into the bushes, four out of the seven abducted persons were rescued. Efforts are still in top gear to get the remaining three rescued.

“Deploying similar tactics by operatives, those abducted in Ekanmeje /Ekiti axis using the same modus were equally rescued, remaining a pastor and his wife who the command is frantically doing everything possible to rescue unhurt,” the police spokesman stated.

Ajayi disclosed that some suspects had been arrested and were helping the police in their investigation.

” The situation is under control. The good people of Kwara State are advised to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation and atttack. Patrols of all the routes in the state have been intensified,” he added.