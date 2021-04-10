BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

A petrol dealer, identified as Itakorode Adebayo, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Isan Ekiti in Oye local government area of Ekiti state.

The kidnap of Itakorode, who is the General Manager of Prosperous Filling Station came few months after a prominent member of the state chapter’s of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria(IPMAN), Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his filling station along Ado-Ijan road.

The gunmen numbering eight, it was gathered, had invaded the petrol station around 7pm on Thursday and abducted Itakorode.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police explained that the gunmen invaded the filling station through the bush on about six motorbikes and started shooting sporadically before whisking away the victim to an unknown destination.

He said a team of police operatives and detectives, including the Amotekun Corps and the local Hunters have been deployed to rescue the victim.

The security agents, Abutu said, were given the marching order to rigorously comb the bushes and the forests across the state to ensure they rescue the man.

According to him, “The Ekiti State Police Command, in addition to the rescue teams deployed, has contacted all the states bordering Ekiti State for possible assistance towards the rescue of the victim and the arrest of the perpetrators”.