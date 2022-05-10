Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a traditional ruler, a 50-year-old woman and middle-aged man at Otuabula community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State.

According to the community sources, the incident happened at about 1am yesterday, when heavily armed gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the community and abducted the victims.

They identified those abducted as the deputy paramount ruler of the community, Chief Otia Isomom, Mrs Lucy Osain and Mr Friday Abah into a waiting speedboat and sped-off.

A resident of the community who witnessed the incident was stabbed with dagger but luckily escaped from being kidnapped by the gunmen.

When contacted on the development, the spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident. He said the police are intensifying efforts in rescuing the victims, while investigation is ongoing to apprehend the culprits.