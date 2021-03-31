BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Suspected gunmen have stormed Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and kidnapped three people including a couple.

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped at two different locations within the Oluyole local government area of the state.

Our correspondent further gathered yesterday that the victims said to have been abducted on Monday included a male farmer and a couple who were also farmers.

The residents affirmed that the couple were abducted inside their farm located at Alabameji Village, Sanyo area while the other farmer was abducted from the Soka area of Ibadan.

Sanyo and Soka which are less than one kilometre apart are communities along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Chief Superintendent of Police confirmed the abduction of the couple.

Fadeyi informed that investigations have commenced into the circumstances surrounding the kidnap, adding that the police were on the trail of the suspects.

He said, “A couple was abducted at Alabameji village, Sanyo area on Monday at about 2:20 pm in their farmland.

“The DPO and team immediately raced to the scene for on the spot assessment. Investigations have commenced and on the trail of the hoodlums to arrest them and equally released the abductees”, he said.

Monday’s abduction occurred two weeks after the abduction of about four people including two bankers in the same local government area.