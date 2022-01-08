Gunmen Thursday abducted a retired deputy comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mohammed Zarma, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Zarma was abducted in his farm at Egbejila village, a suburb of Ilorin.

At the time of filing this report, the abductors had not contacted the family.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the abduction.

Ajayi, in a statement, said the state police command had deployed personnel for the rescue.

“On a visit to the scene after the incident by the command’s operatives, four empty shells of expended ammunition were recovered.

“The commissioner of police, Tuesday Assayomo, wishes to assure the family of the victim and indeed the general public that no effort would be spared in getting the victim rescued unhurt and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the crime, please,” Ajayi added.

