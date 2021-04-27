ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

A family of 10 has been kidnapped at Agbo Hotel in Ajaawa community, Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that the victims included the owner of the hotel, Hon. Olukunle Oyedokun, his younger wife, his baby, two daughters, granddaughter, sister-in-law with her son and a guest at the hotel.

The abductors were said to have invaded the hotel behind CAC Primary School, Lagbedu Road at about 10 pm on Saturday.

The intruders reportedly fired shots into the air sporadically, after which they abducted the 10 victims and took them to an unknown destination through the bush.

Two of those in the hotel when the kidnappers struck fortunately escaped being abducted.

Source said that the hotelier was preparing for his father’s burial this week Friday.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers had put a call through the victims’ phones to their family members on Sunday and demanded for N15 million as ransom.

A police patrol team, which was said to have raced to the scene on hearing the gunshots, swiftly put together some police operatives, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilante group members to comb through the bush in order to rescue the victims and arrest their abductors.