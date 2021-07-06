Unknown gunmen, on Tuesday, abducted the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Cocoa Development and Control, Ntufam Dr. Oscar Ofuka, at the premises of the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC) in Calabar.

The gunmen, who were about five in number, stormed CRBC and whisked away Ofuka in an unregistered red hilux van, which was parked outside the premises of the radio station.

Staff of the corporation who tried to stop the abduction of the governor’s aide were threatened by the gun-wielding abductors, who warned them not to hinder the abduction or be ready to suffer the consequences.

According to eye-witness account by one Mrs. Deborah (surname withheld), she narrated that one of the unknown gunmen sprayed a pepperish substance on her eyes as she made attempt to drag the hand of one of the gunmen in order to let Ofuka off the gunmen’s grip, adding that she was stuck with the hotness of the pepperish substance and thereafter gave up.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, whose attention was drawn to the incident, responded swiftly with almost 50 armed policemen and stormed the premises of CRBC.