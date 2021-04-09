BY ANGELA NKWO-AKPOLU, Owerri and KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Operatives of the Nigeria Police are unravelling how a traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu of Umuezie community in Nguru was kidnapped alongside his seven cabinet members in the state.

This is even as the police have said there was no cause for alarm over suspected explosive devices disclooovered at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.

Eze Iroegbu, the traditional ruler of Aboh Mbaise was abducted on Tuesday evening at the popular Seven and Half junction in the Obowo area of the state.

The monarch and his cabinet members were said to be returning from a traditional wedding at Ihitte-Uboma council area of the state.

A source who pleaded anonymity said, “The attack happened around the Seven and Half junction, the gunmen blocked the vehicle they were travelling in, pulled down the driver, and one of the abductors took the wheel and drove off with the monarch and his cabinet, while the rest of the gunmen followed closely behind in another vehicle.”

Efforts to reach the state police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu proved abortive, as he did not take calls put across to his line at press time.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police, have said there is no cause for alarm over a suspected explosive devices discovered at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North local government area.

This is just as there are unconfirmed reports of engagement between security agencies and suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) after gunshots were heard at Central Police Station (CPS), Aba.

According to the police public relations officer, Superintendent Geoffrey Ogbonna, the devices, which have been seriously affected by the elements, are believed to be relics of the Nigerian Civil War, which ended over 50 years ago.

A statement issued earlier by the commissioner for information, Mr John Okiyi Kalu said the government is currently working with relevant security agencies to unravel the source and nature of the devices.

“Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps ongoing while the school is temporarily closed,” the statement stated.