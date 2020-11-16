Gunmen have abducted a lecturer and two children of a member of staff of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, Kaduna State, on Saturday.

The secretary, Information and Protocol Unit of the polytechnic, Mr Abdullahi Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday that the victims were abducted from their homes located within the institution.

He said that the father of the two abducted children was injured by the gunmen and was receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.

Shehu said the kidnapped lecturer teaches at the School of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Electronics of the polytechnic.

Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident and said police operatives had been deployed to secure the area, track the perpetrators and rescue the victims.